Thomas Carl Warner
Attica - Thomas Carl Warner, 83, Attica, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2019 in the Williamsport Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been residing following a short battle with cancer.
Tom was born on August 9, 1935 in Benton Harbor, MI. He was the son of the late Carl and Esther Griffin Holtz, Jr. Following the death of his mother at age 5, he was adopted and raised by his aunt and uncle, Ida C. Holtz and Charles L. Warner in Independence. Tom was a 1954 graduate of Attica High School.
Tom married the love of his life, Patricia V. Stephens on March 23, 1957 in Williamsport. She preceded him in death on April 3, 1988.
Tom had been a resident of Attica since 1957. He had served in the US Army as a Medical Specialist with the 43rd Surgical Unit stationed in Korea. He was later employed by the Poston Brick Company, Paris Laundry, Dobbels Sunoco, Foster Oil, Harrison Steel, Attica Liquors and retired from Garrett Shell in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and quietly serving others in addition to spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Timothy C. Warner, Cindy (Dana) Divan, and Pam Warner (Mike Reitz) all of Attica; five grandchildren, Sean McCall, Jakee Mediate, Kaitlin McCall, Joshua (Elizabeth) Huffer & Laila Divan; and special grandchildren, Jarid (Abby) Larson & Jarica (Kayle) Hutson; great-grandchildren, Knox Hutson, Lily Huffer & Emi Hutson; sisters, Avalynne (Roy) Cooper of Brook, Debra McNeilly of Franklin, NY; sister-in-law, Marcia Holtz of Fayette, OH; special nephews, William (Debra) Cooper, Lexington, KY and Gary (Karen) Cooper of Brook; a niece; two nephews; eleven great nieces and a great nephew; four great great nieces and three great great nephews. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Little and Caroline Holtz; and brothers, Robert Holtz and Billy Warner.
Friends will be received at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, February 28 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at March 1st at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cathy McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence. Contributions may be made to HIS Mission Church, 17 E. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019