Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Thomas Warner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Carl Warner


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Carl Warner Obituary
Thomas Carl Warner

Attica - Thomas Carl Warner, 83, Attica, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2019 in the Williamsport Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been residing following a short battle with cancer.

Tom was born on August 9, 1935 in Benton Harbor, MI. He was the son of the late Carl and Esther Griffin Holtz, Jr. Following the death of his mother at age 5, he was adopted and raised by his aunt and uncle, Ida C. Holtz and Charles L. Warner in Independence. Tom was a 1954 graduate of Attica High School.

Tom married the love of his life, Patricia V. Stephens on March 23, 1957 in Williamsport. She preceded him in death on April 3, 1988.

Tom had been a resident of Attica since 1957. He had served in the US Army as a Medical Specialist with the 43rd Surgical Unit stationed in Korea. He was later employed by the Poston Brick Company, Paris Laundry, Dobbels Sunoco, Foster Oil, Harrison Steel, Attica Liquors and retired from Garrett Shell in 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and quietly serving others in addition to spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Timothy C. Warner, Cindy (Dana) Divan, and Pam Warner (Mike Reitz) all of Attica; five grandchildren, Sean McCall, Jakee Mediate, Kaitlin McCall, Joshua (Elizabeth) Huffer & Laila Divan; and special grandchildren, Jarid (Abby) Larson & Jarica (Kayle) Hutson; great-grandchildren, Knox Hutson, Lily Huffer & Emi Hutson; sisters, Avalynne (Roy) Cooper of Brook, Debra McNeilly of Franklin, NY; sister-in-law, Marcia Holtz of Fayette, OH; special nephews, William (Debra) Cooper, Lexington, KY and Gary (Karen) Cooper of Brook; a niece; two nephews; eleven great nieces and a great nephew; four great great nieces and three great great nephews. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Little and Caroline Holtz; and brothers, Robert Holtz and Billy Warner.

Friends will be received at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, February 28 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at March 1st at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cathy McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence. Contributions may be made to HIS Mission Church, 17 E. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now