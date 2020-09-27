Thomas D. Ellis



Crawfordsville - Thomas Dean Ellis, 67 of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully with family after a long illness, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation.



He was born June 16, 1953 to the late Carl V. and Mildred C. (King) Ellis. He married the love of his life, Starla Winger in Crawfordsville on March 22, 1980 and she preceded him in death on April 6, 2008.



Tom loved the Lord first and foremost and attended Calvary Chapel in Crawfordsville. Tom's passion in life was music. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar, harmonica, and the spoons. When Tom would get his guitar out to sing, Starla was always at his side to add harmony or to make it a beautiful duet. In his younger years, Tom was part of a band called Psalms 33:3. He had great affection for his family and friends. Tom liked riding motorcycles, hanging out, drinking coffee and swapping stories. He also enjoyed reading and watching documentaries about history, particularly WWII.



He was a 1971 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He received his Associates degree from Ivy Tech in Business Management. Some of his previous employers were Terra Products, Hyster Company and R.R. Donnelly and Sons.



Surviving are his daughter Shanda Himes (Lewis), Ladoga, IN; a sister Becki Gilman, Lafayette, IN; grandson Jacob Himes, Ladoga, IN; parents in-law Dorman and Carolyn Winger; brother-in-law David (Paula) Finch; and sister-in-law Tonya Wilhite.



He is also survived by nieces and nephews Chrissy (Dave) Simpson, Waveland, IN; Matt (Bridget) Gilman, South Bend, IN; Adam (April) Gilman, Lafayette, IN; Nathaniel Finch, Terre Haute, IN; Ben (Latisha) Finch, Crawfordsville, IN; Shelby Anglin, Crawfordsville, IN; Cooper Anglin, Indianapolis, IN; and several great nieces and nephews.



Also, surviving a very special Aunt, Wilma Pickel of Sun City, AZ. Surviving cousins Gery (Karen) King, Surprise, AZ; Stephen (Ellen) King, Monticello, IN; Diane McCord (Steve Schrader), Americus, IN; David King, Lafayette, IN, Joe (Sandy) Ellis and their families.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson Zechariah Hollon and sister-in-law Dorma Finch.



Private graveside services were held on Saturday, September 12 with Dave Keesee officiating at Wesley Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Gilman, Adam Gilman, Stephen King, David King, Jason King, Ryan King, Eric Himes and Kevin Buergelin.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel, 915 Whitlock Ave, Crawfordsville, IN 47933. In Tom's Memory.









