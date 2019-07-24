|
Thomas (Tom) E. Burkhardt
Elkridge, MD - Tom Burkhardt, 65 of Elkridge, Maryland passed away in his home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday July 13th, 2019.
He was born April 25th, 1954 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Earl Burkhardt and Betty (Lafon) Burkhardt, whom still lives.
He graduated from St. James Lutheran School and Lafayette Jefferson High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served for 8 years.
He settled down in Elkridge, Maryland with his wife Beulah (Burnham) Burkhardt. They both worked for the City of Elkridge, and once Beulah got sick he retired to care for her. Tom and Beulah fed the homeless in Baltimore, Maryland for almost 13 years, they received numerous awards for their work. One of the couples they took care of called them, "Angels in disguise".
Tom was also very involved in 'The s Project.' During his cancer treatments he enjoyed talking with fellow veterans and nurses alike in the VA hospital.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Beulah and their beloved pug Buffy. Their ashes will be taken to their favorite place together up in the mountains to be scattered.
Surviving Tom are his mother Betty Burkhardt, his sister Robin (Mike) Max, of Lafayette Indiana.
Additionally, Tom leaves behind his niece Dawn (Ron) Ketter of Maryland, great nieces Samantha and Sara, Ashley Hockema, and Kristen. Great nephews Kenny Max and Kyle. He also had three great-great nieces whom he loved very much. Layla and Taylor Buchanan of Maryland and Ava Max of Lafayette, IN.
Memorials can be made to the 's Project' or St. James Lutheran Church in his memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 24, 2019