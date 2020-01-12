|
Thomas E. Diener
Monticello - December 27, 1932 - January 10, 2020
Tom Diener, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Monticello, IN with his wife, Marge by his side at 10:10 p.m. on January 10, 2020.
Tom was the son of Walter and Althea (Benning) Diener, born in Chicago, Illinois and is survived by his wife, Marjorie, married 62 years; children, Michael (Kristie), Michelle (Dave) Filicicchia, Phillip (Donna), Steven (Lisa) and daughter-in-law Ann Diener, spouse of Timothy Diener who passed away in 2008. Tom was blessed with six grandchildren Sara, Kyle (Maureen), Jacob (Rachel), Zachary, Levi, Luke; one great grandson Duke and another great grandchild on the way; five step grandchildren, Michael (Jessie), Chad (Natalie), Ashley (Brandon), Blake (Melissa), Jenna; and eight step great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends within the agricultural community.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Walter and Althea; brother, George (Ruth); sisters, Martha (Jack) Gallogly, Ann (Tony) Gibson; and son Timothy.
Tom's entire life was devoted to faith, family, community and his country as he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Reynolds High School and loved basketball which extended into being an avid Purdue fan, where he belonged to the John Purdue Club and loved to attend Purdue Women's and Men's basketball games. Tom grew up on the farm which started out as a dairy operation and turned into Diener Brothers Seeds in 1957 with his Dad and brother George. Tom was the first to trademark treatment for soybeans, Quali-kote. Tom was an innovative seedsman and coached farmers on how to produce top yielding crops throughout Indiana and Illinois. The Diener name means "to serve" in German and Tom served everyone he met with integrity, honesty and trust.
Tom was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Reynolds. He was a board member of Indiana Crop Improvement Association, Purdue Ag Alumni, Indiana Forage Council, St. Joseph's Cemetery, and the Bank of Reynolds. He served as a charter member of the Community Foundation of White County and the Knights of Columbus Neuman Council 6955. He was also a member of the American Legion, Chalmers. He was a recipient of the prestigious State of Indiana Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Tom loved to travel with his wife, enjoyed his family and was a true steward of the land. He was deeply devoted to the earth as a farmer, a steward of our family retreat, Wally's Woods, and a lover of wildlife, all of which he tended lovingly and tirelessly his entire life.
His legacy of faith, honesty, integrity, and love of nature, especially birds and trees, will live forever in the hearts of many.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm (EST) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home located at 202 S. Illinois St in Monticello, IN. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:45 pm, Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass Wednesday at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am (EST), Wednesday, January 15, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Reynolds, IN, with Father Fintan Cummings celebrating.
Burial will immediately follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Reynolds with full military rites rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to White County Food Pantry or St. Joseph Cemetery Association. Envelopes will be provided.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020