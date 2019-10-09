|
Thomas E. Spear, 88, of West Lafayette, passed away at 7:47 pm, October 8, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 20, 1931 in Newtown, Indiana to the late Thomas Ervin and Lenore (Kirts) Spear and was a 1949 graduate of Brookston High School. He was an integral part of the 1949 Regional ISHAA Basketball Championship team; the first White County school to win a regional.
Mr. Spear served in the United States Army from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954.
Tom earned his Masters in Education from Purdue University and was Captain and All Big-10 Short Stop of the Purdue Baseball Team.
His marriage of 62 years was to Sandra May on September 21, 1957 at the Federated Church of Brookston; she survives.
Mr. Spear had a teaching and coaching career that spanned over 30 years including New Ross, Frontier, Elwood, Wawasee, and Harrison High Schools. He was a longtime coach of boys basketball and baseball and also coached his daughter in girls golf.
Tom enjoyed golf, fishing, and Chicago White Sox baseball. Tom was quite a card player, playing both euchre and bridge. Tom and Sandy had won several bridge tournaments. As a graduate and former athlete, Tom was an avid fan of Purdue University athletics. After retirement, he enjoyed mowing and trimming his 2 acre yard.
Surviving with his wife are their children, E. Shannon Faustich (husband: Rick) of Cedarburg, WI, Jentry Spear of Lafayette, Anna Lenore Hanas (husband: Sean) of West Lafayette and Lara Smith (husband: Trent) of Fishers; a brother, Jack Spear (wife: Mary Lou) of Rossville and a sister, Wendy Sue Fogelman (husband: Mike) of West Lafayette. Tom loved spending time with his family especially his 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a sister, Jeannie Spear and two brothers, Harold and Joe Spear.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday October 15, 2019 also at the funeral home; Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in the Brookston IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the First Baptist Church of Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019