Thomas Edward Kelly
Funeral Mass for Thomas Edward Kelly December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Center
535 West State Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906
All are invited to join for a reception after mass.
Burial will be a small private family gathering.
* In lieu of flowers, the family invites all those wishing to do so to contribute to:
Janine Goujon-Kelly Scholarship in Nursing.
University Development Office
Purdue University
403 West Wood Street
West Lafayette, IN 47907
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019