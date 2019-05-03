|
|
Thomas "Tom" J. Caroompas
West Lafayette - Thomas "Tom" J. Caroompas, 66, of West Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 at his home. Tom was born on October 21, 1953 in Topeka, KS to Chris and Bertha Caroompas.
Tom served his country in the U.S. Army as a Machine Gunner and then as a Photographer from the early 70s, during Vietnam, to the early 80s. He most recently worked as a cashier for Fresh City Market. He had previously worked as a Blackjack Dealer in Vegas. Tom was of the Greek Orthodox faith and a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed bowling and fishing and was a jack of all trades but a specialist of none.
Surviving is his companion, Georgeanne Hardesty of West Lafayette; his sisters, Elaine Caroompas-Kapatos of IL and Chrissy Lou Davis of TX; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Bertha Caroompas and his siblings, Nicholas Caroompas and Ruth Ann Deane.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Tom's wish was to help others after his death by being an organ donor. In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Donor Network.
You may write condolences and share memories of Tom by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 3, 2019