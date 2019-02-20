|
Thomas James Williamson
Carmel - Thomas James Williamson, Age 68, Carmel Indiana passed away 2-17-19. Tom was born June 23, 1950 in Lafayette, IN, the son of James R. and Margaret Williamson. He received his early education in Montmorenci School, Shelby Township where he was active in 4H. He graduated High School in West Lafayette, IN where he played football and worked on the school newspaper, He received his degree from Indiana University in 1971. He was active in SAE fraternity and continued as an Advisor for 19 years. He married Janet Ann Wiidward in Bloomfield, IN on December 19, 1971. Tom began his career as an Accountant with Price Watehouse Peoria, IL in 1972. After more study he became a licensed CPA. He retired to Lafayette in 1975 with the Mellon Firm, and after three more years returned to Bloomington to George S. Olive Firm. He belonged to Bloomington Leadership Class, served as President of Rotary Club, member First Methodist Church and member Indianapolis Rose Society and twice won "best of show" with his roses. Tom was an avid gardener and Rose producer. Tom moved to Assisted Living, Magnolia Springs, Carmel, IN from Bloomington in June 2018 where he has been under Hospice care. Tom was preceded in death by his father and by his Grandson Robert Austin Williamson. Tom is survived by his son, Robert T. Williamson II (Hannah) and his daughter Melissa Henney (Josh), his four Grandchildern: Peyton Elizabeth Henney, Jack K. Henney, Audrey Jane Williamson and Eloise Margaret Williamson; his former wife Janet Ann Williamson, his mother Margaret Williamson, his brother Dr. Robert T Williamson (carol) nephew James Bradley Williamson Niece Anne Williamson (Todd O'Brien), Niece Dr. Kathleen Williamson (Dr. Aaron Villareal). Tom also appreciated and valued time spent with his Uncle, 6 cousin and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be help at a future date in Montmorenci at "Forever Grace Church"
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 20, 2019