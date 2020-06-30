Thomas L. Swank



Lafayette - Thomas Lavern Swank, 92, of Lafayette and formerly of Attica, passed away in University Place, West Lafayette, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:15 p.m.



Tom was born in Attica, Indiana on June 7, 1928. He was the son of the late John Thomas and Velma Mae (Philpot) Swank. He was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School. He lived most of his life in Attica and had recently moved to Lafayette in the last few years.



Tom formerly worked at Brown Rubber in Attica and later C & D Batteries in Attica. For 25 years, Tom served as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lafayette, retiring on June 1, 1984.



Tom served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1949 he had attained the rank of Yeoman 3rd Class.



Tom was a member of the Attica Assembly of God Church and later at the Assembly of God Church in Lafayette.



Tom first married Greta L. Poynter in March of 1953 in the Williamsport Christian Church. Greta preceded him in death on December 25, 1970. On November 10, 1978 Tom married Geraldena G. Phelps at State Line, IN. Geraldena preceded him in death on September 10, 2014.



Tom leaves behind his two sons, Ronald L. (Donna) Swank, Alanson, MI and Rick L. Swank, Lafayette; a brother, Robert D. Swank, Attica; two granddaughters, Anna Swank and Loren (Julian) Ongaro; two great-granddaughters, Eden Swank and Cassandra Ongaro. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rene Lynn Swank and four brothers, Chester D. Swank, William T. Swank, John E. Swank and Marvin E. Swank.



Family will receive friends at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, July 2nd from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Gravesite service with military honors will be held in the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette on Thursday, July 2nd at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor of Senior Ministry, Robert Long of Church Alive officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store