Thomas Lincoln Ryan
West Lafayette - Thomas Lincoln Ryan, 90, of West Lafayette, Indiana passed away on May 28th in Sarasota Florida.
There will be a graveside service at the Spring Vale Cemetery in Lafayette on June 21st at 2:00PM. Dr. Will Miller of The Gathering will be officiating.
Tom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 29, 1929. Tom was the eldest of three children born to Thomas M. and Donna Ryan. Tom was a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War and then attended Indiana University, earning his Bachelor's Degree. He subsequently graduated from the Indiana University School of Law. Afterwards, he worked as corporate attorney at Stuart and Branigan Law in Lafayette eventually becoming a partner in the firm. Tom had many interests including jogging, reading, golf, gardening and fishing.
Tom was married to Mary B. Risk on November 26, 1989; they were married for almost 30 years. Tom and Mary both had a great sense of adventure and travelled to many destinations including Antarctica and Africa.
Tom is survived by wife, Mary B. Ryan, children Kathleen Ryan Rainwater, Thomas K Ryan, Christopher Ryan, Michael Ryan, Melinda Risk and Greg Risk. He had eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his Thomas M. and Donna, as well and his brother and sister, Jack Ryan and Sally Ryan South.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be given to a . The family wishes to thank all those who have already sent condolences.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019