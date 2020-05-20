|
|
Thomas M. Schwartzel
West Lafayette - Thomas M. Schwartzel, 81 of West Lafayette passed away peacefully at his home at 10:20 pm on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born October 4, 1938 in Pittsburg, PA to the late William and Ermina Yokel Schwartzel.
He graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburg in 1956. He served with the US Navy from 1956 to 1962. He graduated from Point State Park College Automation Institute in 1960. He worked travel construction for Swindell -Dressler Co., Pittsburg for several years. He was a member of the pilot class of the Indiana Police Academy in 1969 and served with the West Lafayette Police Dept from 1969 to 1970. He was the head chef at the Elks Country Club BPOE 143 for several years, and retired from Purdue University in 2008, where he was an expediter at the power plant.
Tom enjoyed travel and was an avid Purdue Sports fan and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Tom served several years as president and board member for the Blackbird Farms Homeowner's Assn. He also served as a member of the West Lafayette Traffic Commission from 2016 through 2018.
In Lafayette on August 12, 1972 he married Paulette Rita Roth and she survives. Also surviving is a son Thomas Jared (TJ) (Natalie) Schwartzel of West Lafayette and grandchildren Stuart Henry, Skyler Lynn and Spencer Wyatt Schwartzel at home. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers William, Robert, Donald and Harry.
Private family services will be held on Saturday May 23rd , friends may join the webcast of the service at 10 AM by going to zoom.us, click on join meeting and entering the meeting number 7654904234 and entering the password tmg2020. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 11 or to the Indiana Veteran's Home West Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020