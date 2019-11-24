|
|
Thomas Spencer
West Lafayette - Thomas "Tom" Allen Spencer -
Thomas "Tom" Allen Spencer, 83, of West Lafayette passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
He was born June 6, 1936 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Lowell Edward and May Belle (Crawley) Spencer. In 1954 he graduated from Mishawaka High School then attended and graduated from Indiana University with his Bachelors in Business. Tom went to work as a Purchaser for Chevrolet for 11 years. He later worked at Eli Lilly for 22 years before retiring in 1993.
Tom served in the United State Army Reserves from 1959 -1976 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
On December 15, 1990 he married Demelda "Dee" Voteau in Indianapolis and she survives. Also surviving are Dee's children, Linda (Mark) Shoemaker, Donna Voteau, Rick (Gail) Voteau and Dave Voteau as well as 6 grandchildren who Thomas shared his love for.
He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, the Indiana Reserve Officer Association, the Indianapolis Masonic
F&AM Lodge, and the Murat Shriners International. He enjoyed his many travels as well as the Lafayette and Indianapolis Symphonies and the Purdue Convocations.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lowell Spencer Jr. and John Wesley Spencer.
There will be no service as per Tom's request. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019