Lafayette - Thomas Phillip "Phil" Stine, 86, passed away at his home in Lafayette on Friday morning, August 7, 2020. Phil was born February 27, 1934 in Wyandotte, Indiana to the late Alva and Elise (Edwards) Stine. A lifelong resident of the Lafayette Community and a proud veteran of the US Army. He worked 23 years as a truck driver for Fox Hauling in Lafayette. Phil was a member of Christ Memorial Temple. He enjoyed farming, yardwork and pets - especially his schnauzer "Daisy May" and he enjoyed his family. Phil will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Henderson); children, Thomas Allen (Penny) Stine of Kokomo, Deborah Jo (Tony) McWhirter of Brookston, William Stine, daughter in law Kris Stine, Susan (Mike) Huzar, Pam Snell and Lisa (John) Duncan all of Lafayette. Siblings, Clara Waddell of California and Dan Stine of Arkansas; nineteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Phil is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Juanita Moore; son, Steven Stine; daughter, Stacey Fox and granddaughter, Damara Fox; siblings, Naomi Ivy, Herb and Stan Stine. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. at Hippensteel Funeral Home with services following on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 am. Pastor Eddie Robinson officiating. Burial to take place at Meadow View Cemetery. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Direct memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
