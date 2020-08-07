1/1
Thomas Stine
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Stine

Lafayette - Thomas Phillip "Phil" Stine, 86, passed away at his home in Lafayette on Friday morning, August 7, 2020. Phil was born February 27, 1934 in Wyandotte, Indiana to the late Alva and Elise (Edwards) Stine. A lifelong resident of the Lafayette Community and a proud veteran of the US Army. He worked 23 years as a truck driver for Fox Hauling in Lafayette. Phil was a member of Christ Memorial Temple. He enjoyed farming, yardwork and pets - especially his schnauzer "Daisy May" and he enjoyed his family. Phil will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Henderson); children, Thomas Allen (Penny) Stine of Kokomo, Deborah Jo (Tony) McWhirter of Brookston, William Stine, daughter in law Kris Stine, Susan (Mike) Huzar, Pam Snell and Lisa (John) Duncan all of Lafayette. Siblings, Clara Waddell of California and Dan Stine of Arkansas; nineteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Phil is preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Juanita Moore; son, Steven Stine; daughter, Stacey Fox and granddaughter, Damara Fox; siblings, Naomi Ivy, Herb and Stan Stine. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. at Hippensteel Funeral Home with services following on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 am. Pastor Eddie Robinson officiating. Burial to take place at Meadow View Cemetery. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Direct memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Please share your memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
11:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved