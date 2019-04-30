Thomas Vanderkolk



Brookston - Thomas J. Vanderkolk, 83, of Brookston passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.



He was born March 10, 1936 in Gosport, IN, to the late Joseph and Hattie (Chamberlain) Rink Vanderkolk. He graduated from Clarks Hill High School. After graduation, Tom joined the United States Marine Corp serving his country from 1954-1956. He was employed with and retired from GTE after 30 years.



On May 22, 1954 he married the love of his life Martha Louise (Padgett) and she survives.



Tom was a member of Clarks Hill Christian Church, Men's Card Club, American Legion Post #251 and Odd Fellows of Brookston. He enjoyed river fishing and spending time with his family.



Surviving along with his wife Louise are his children: Tim (Debra) Vanderkolk of Monon, Diana (Mike) Langley of Logansport and Deborah (Kenny) Lucas of Brookston. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Tim and Kevin Vanderkolk, John and Jeremey Langley, and Kristina and Kayla Lucas; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10am Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Reverend Lelan McReynolds officiating. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows in Brookston. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary