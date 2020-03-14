|
Thomas W. Cole
West Lafayette - Thomas W. Cole, 93, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus, West Lafayette.
He was born July 18, 1926, in Vermilion County, IL. to the late Dewitt and Isa Wooden Cole.
Tom graduated from Klondike High School and attended Purdue University.
On August 7, 1948 he married Beulah R. Sheets at the United Methodist Church (now known as Forever Grace) in Montmorenci, and she survives.
Tom worked as a self-employed carpenter for years. Tom mentored many young men in carpentry. He retired from State Farm Insurance from the Maintenance Department.
He was a member of Battle Ground Masonic lodge, Indianapolis Scottish Rite, and was a member on the Montmorenci Cemetery Board for many years. He and Beulah were also youth sponsors for years at their church.
Tom founded the Tippecanoe County Dart Ball Association. He also enjoyed, baseball, and playing horseshoes.
Surviving are wife, Beulah R. Cole of West Lafayette, daughter, Bonita (Allan) Heinze of Clarksville, VA, son, Kenneth (Barbara) Cole of Terre Haute, IN, sister, Iona Loro of Lafayette, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Cole. Also, surviving are 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his son Thomas Clinton Cole, bothers David, Warren, and sisters, Thelma, Lucille, and Barbara.
There will be a celebration of life July 18th, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Forever Grace Church, Montmorenci, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to be given to Forever Grace Church in Tom's memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020