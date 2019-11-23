|
|
Thursa A. Whitaker
Lafayette - Thursa A. Whitaker, 76, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 4, 1943. Her marriage was to Wendell Whitaker and he survives.
Thursa enjoyed fishing and time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Surviving are her husband Wendell, daughter Pam (Mark) Burton, son Brian (Gail) Whitaker both of Lafayette, grandchildren, Jessica (Phillip) King, Emily (Zach) McFadden, Kyle (Addison) Whitaker, Amy Ford, Bradley Whitaker and five great grandchildren.
Thursa was preceded in death by a son Brad in 2003 and two great grandchildren.
Visitation one hour prior to a 11:00 am Monday November 25, 2019 Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel Followed by the service at 11:00 am, officiating Chaplain Tom Covington. Entombment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019