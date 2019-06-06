Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
the South Newton High School
Kentland, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
the South Newton High School
Kentland, IN
Brook - Tiffany R. McLennon, 19, a lifetime resident of Brook, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:40 pm at Rush-Presbyterian - St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois. She was born December 3, 1999 to Travis McLennon and Carrie Wright McLennon. She was a graduate of South Newton High School, Kentland, Indiana, class of 2018, and a member of the National Rifle Association. Tiffany is survived by her parents, father, Travis McLennon, (wife, Michelle), mother, Carrie Haun, (husband, Thomas), all of Brook, IN, a sister, Krista McLennon, (spouse, Danielle McLennon), Russelville, AL, maternal grandmother, Cynthia Wright, Morocco, IN, and her boy friend, Brandon Claus, preceded in death by grandparents, David Wright, Thomas McLennon Grace Gordon and Ruby Wright.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:30 pm (CDT) at the South Newton High School, Kentland, Indiana, funeral services will follow at 6:30 pm (CDT) with Rev. Sue Beckett, officiating. Memorials may be given to a Scholarship Fund in her name.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019
