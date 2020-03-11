Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Timothy J. "TJ" Brown

Delphi - Timothy J. "TJ" Brown, 29, of Delphi, died unexpectedly Monday-March 9, 2020 at 4:10pm, in West Lafayette. He was born December 7, 1990 in Aurora, IL, to his father Timothy S. Brown, and his mother Teresa R. Peden Shockley, who survive. He was a 2009 graduate of the Marine Science Center in Jacksonville, FL. He previously worked for Wall-Mart in Lafayette in the automotive service center for 2 years, and at S.I.A. in Lafayette for a year, before retiring due to health issues. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games, movies, music and going to concerts. He liked the Chicago Bears Football Team. TJ was kind and generous, and would give you the shirt off his back if it would help you. He dearly loved his family, and enjoyed the time they all spent together for any occasion. Surviving: mother-Teresa & Chris Shockley of Delphi; father-Timothy S. Brown of Lady Lake, FL; sister-Renee & Bryan Dikty of Flora; brother-Casey G. Corrigan & Jennifer Moskal of Lafayette; sisters-Brandi & William Jenkins of Lafayette, and Kristin & Kaleb Culver of West Lafayette; paternal grandma-Eleanor Brown of Lady Lake, FL; nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by a nephew Maximus; & grandparents. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday from 12pm until his funeral service at 2pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Jimi Statton officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
