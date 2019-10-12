Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Timothy L. Wells


1949 - 2019
Timothy L. Wells Obituary
Timothy L. Wells

West Lafayette - Timothy Wells, of West Lafayette passed away on October 9, 2019. Tim was born January 24, 1949, in Allen County, Indiana, to the late Harold and Marie Koch Wells Ballas, and was a graduate of Woodlan High School in Woodburn, Indiana.

Tim was in the Indiana Air National Guard and spent his working career in the logistics business holding many positions. Prior to retirement he was president of an International Logistics Company.

On June 29, 1985, he married Mary Graham Clark in Lafayette. He attended and was an active member of Connection Point Church.

Tim enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, with his family and friends, and loved watching sports.

He was a very hard-working man who was loyal, honest and a wonderful loving husband and father.

Surviving are his wife, Mary, of West Lafayette, son, Matthew Wells (Richelle), stepson, Daniel Clark (Linda), stepson, Aaron Clark (Carrie).

Grandchildren: Alex Clark, Griff Clark, Savannah Clark, Abigail Wells and Emma Wells, brother, Jon Wells (Joan), sister, Lori Becker (Jim), sister-in-law, Debbie Wells, brother-in-law, Melvin Graham, brother-in-law, Robert Graham (Mary), and sister-in-law, Darla Kerschner.

Tim was preceded in death by a brother, DeWayne Wells, stepson, Christopher Clark, sister-in-law, June Graham, brother-in-law, John Kerschner

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. October 19, 2019, at the Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Zach Rainey officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Wabash Center. You may sign the guest book and leave memories and photos at: www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
