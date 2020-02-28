|
Timothy M. Garing
Rockford, TN - Timothy M. Garing, 57, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. He was born February 18, 1963 in Brook, IN to Francis L. and Phyllis (Donahue) Garing. Tim was a graduate of Francis Howell High School of Missouri. He enjoyed athletics while in school playing both baseball and basketball.
He served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. Tim was a self-employed roofing contractor working on residential homes in the Rockford area. In his spare time, he enjoyed any activity outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his parents, Francis and Phyllis Garing of Lafayette, IN; daughter, Samantha Garing of Rockford, TN. Also surviving are siblings, Shawn (Tom) Paulus of Kohler, WI and John (Melissa) Garing of Palm City, FL.
Friends may call from 8:30 AM (CST) until the time of Rosary 9:45 AM (CST) Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland. A Memorial Mass will follow Rosary at 10:00 AM (CST). Fr. Robert Bernotas to officiate. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery to follow Memorial Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in Timothy's name to the American Pancreatic Association.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020