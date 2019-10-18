|
Timothy McNeil
Clearwater, FL - Timothy W. McNeil, 63, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a short fight with cancer. Tim was born, March 8, 1956, to the late Wayne & Rosemond (Dallas) McNeil. Tim was a 1974 graduate of Benton Central High School & a Purdue University graduate. Tim worked for Johnson & Johnson Insurance for over 30 years. In his spare time, Tim, went to Croon ATV Park riding & spending time with friends.
Tim married, Sharon Manning; she survives. Also surviving are 2 Daughters, Jennifer, Katie & Torie, Son, Alex & 2 Brothers, Mark McNeil, of Seattle, WA & Kevin McNeil, of Fowler.
Services were held in Florida. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Tim's Family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019