Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy McNeil


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy McNeil Obituary
Timothy McNeil

Clearwater, FL - Timothy W. McNeil, 63, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a short fight with cancer. Tim was born, March 8, 1956, to the late Wayne & Rosemond (Dallas) McNeil. Tim was a 1974 graduate of Benton Central High School & a Purdue University graduate. Tim worked for Johnson & Johnson Insurance for over 30 years. In his spare time, Tim, went to Croon ATV Park riding & spending time with friends.

Tim married, Sharon Manning; she survives. Also surviving are 2 Daughters, Jennifer, Katie & Torie, Son, Alex & 2 Brothers, Mark McNeil, of Seattle, WA & Kevin McNeil, of Fowler.

Services were held in Florida. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Tim's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences, share a memory of Tim.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now