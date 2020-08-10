Tina I. Torbet
Rensselaer - Tina I. Torbet, 88, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born December 5, 1931 to the late Laurence and Myrtle (Mannon) Schmidt in Kewanee, Illinois. Tina graduated from Wyoming Illinois High School in 1949.
She married the love of her life, Jeryld Torbet on March 31, 1951 at the Methodist Church in Wyoming, Illinois. Jeryld survives along with their children: Judy Cummings and Jacquie (Garry) Wiltfang. Also survived by ten grandchildren: Cindy Aubuchon, Jeremy (Karla) Lane, Chad (Toni) Cummings, Christina (Johnny) Tryon, Brad (Lynn) Wiltfang, Brian (Raendra) Cummings, Sara (Phil) Kostaroff, Jill (Joshua) Brown, Lori Garcia (fiancé Mark Northrop), and Kelly Lane; twenty-six Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild. Also survived by a sister: Janice (Vernon) Lindenmeyer.
Tina was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter and son-in-law: Joyce L. and Steve Lane; daughter: Janet Fox; granddaughter: Sandra Lane; and son-in law: Roger Cummings.
She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C.Penney, Tonner Motors and Jasper County Co-op. She retired from Co-op after working there for 17 years.
Tina was a member of Iroquois Valley Christian Church. She was known for knitting and crocheting afghans. Tina also enjoyed her years with the Red Hat Ladies and her Ladies Bowling League.
Friends may visit with the family Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home with Pastor Kenin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Weston Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations are suggested to Gideons International and Parkinson's Association.