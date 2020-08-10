1/
Tina I. Torbet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina I. Torbet

Rensselaer - Tina I. Torbet, 88, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born December 5, 1931 to the late Laurence and Myrtle (Mannon) Schmidt in Kewanee, Illinois. Tina graduated from Wyoming Illinois High School in 1949.

She married the love of her life, Jeryld Torbet on March 31, 1951 at the Methodist Church in Wyoming, Illinois. Jeryld survives along with their children: Judy Cummings and Jacquie (Garry) Wiltfang. Also survived by ten grandchildren: Cindy Aubuchon, Jeremy (Karla) Lane, Chad (Toni) Cummings, Christina (Johnny) Tryon, Brad (Lynn) Wiltfang, Brian (Raendra) Cummings, Sara (Phil) Kostaroff, Jill (Joshua) Brown, Lori Garcia (fiancé Mark Northrop), and Kelly Lane; twenty-six Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild. Also survived by a sister: Janice (Vernon) Lindenmeyer.

Tina was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter and son-in-law: Joyce L. and Steve Lane; daughter: Janet Fox; granddaughter: Sandra Lane; and son-in law: Roger Cummings.

She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C.Penney, Tonner Motors and Jasper County Co-op. She retired from Co-op after working there for 17 years.

Tina was a member of Iroquois Valley Christian Church. She was known for knitting and crocheting afghans. Tina also enjoyed her years with the Red Hat Ladies and her Ladies Bowling League.

Friends may visit with the family Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at Steinke Funeral Home with Pastor Kenin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Weston Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations are suggested to Gideons International and Parkinson's Association. Steinke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steinke Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved