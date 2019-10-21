|
|
Tina Marie Clouse-LaFon, 54, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at home in Port Royal, South Carolina. Tina was born on March 18, 1965, a daughter of the late Robert C. and Linda Lee (Scott) Lewis.
Tina was a graduate of Western Boone High School. Following school she became a dedicated QMA/CNA for 31 years at Parkwood and Hickory Creek nursing homes in Lebanon. After moving to South Carolina, Tina worked as a CNA trainer at Grandstrand Healthcare in Myrtle Beach, the Bayview Manor in Beaufort and The Lifecare Center in Hilton Head.
Tina was a kind, caring, hardworking, devoted, and beautiful person. She dedicated her life to taking care of other people which she always enjoyed doing. In her 31 years as a QMA/CNA, she only took two sick days in total. Tina truly had a heart of gold and will be sincerely missed by many.
She is survived by her "long-time fiancé" Jeff LaFon of 27 years together, two sisters, Anita (James) Lewis, and Cheryl Herring and fiancé Bill Kolp; a brother, Robert E. "Bobby" (Dorice) Clouse; aunt and uncles Pat and Jack Bland and Randy (Diane) Scott; stepdaughter Amanda Cochran; granddaughters Elliana and Elena; and several nieces and cousins.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Linda L. Lewis; a sister Missy Durham; and two nieces Leann Smith and Ashley Beasey Frye whom she adored.
The family would like to thank Jeff LaFon for staying by Tina's side during this devastating time. "Thank you for loving and caring for our beloved sister. The love you have shown will never be forgotten."
Myers Mortuary have been entrusted with her care. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10am - 12pm. Services will start at noon with Pastor Jack Bland officiating.
Interment will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Tina's memory to Boone County , 117 West Elm Street, Lebanon, Indiana 46052. Online condolences: www.myersmortuary.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019