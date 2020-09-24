Tina Sterrett
Lafayette - Tina Sterrett, 57, of Lafayette passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her residence surrounded by family.
She was born September 4, 1963 in Lafayette to the late Robert and Juanita (Miller) Priest.
Tina was a 1981 graduate of McCutcheon High School. Her first marriage was to William Easterbrook and they had two children, Benjamin and Sarah. Benjamin preceded her in death on November 25, 1988. She later married Nick Sterrett of Lafayette. She was a property manager for Bridge Way Apartments and later became a teacher's aide for Oakland Elementary.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Tina enjoyed laughing with family and friends, crocheting, reading and listening to music.
Surviving is her daughter, Sarah (Steve) Hensley of Lafayette; siblings, David Dunigan, Mike (Kathy) Tyrie, Ron Feazell of Lafayette, Roy Priest, Steve Priest, Thomas Priest of California, Beth (George) Fields of West Lafayette; grandchildren, Benjamin and Dakota Hensley; niece, Dusty (Rick) Arnold of West Lafayette; and great-nieces, Hannah Arnold and Adreanna Risner, both of West Lafayette;
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bill Priest and her son Benjamin Easterbrook.
Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 beginning at 2pm burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com