Tina Turley
Lafayette - Tina Maria Turley, 57, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at IU Health Hospital.
She was born December 25, 1962 in Dade County, to Charles and Mary (Thompson) Powell. On January 3, 1986 she married James Turley in Merrillville, IN, and he survives.
Tina was a Homemaker and member of Victory Christian Church. She enjoyed painting and doing crafts. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family dearly.
Along with her husband, James, she is survived by her children: April (Patrick) Egan, Amy (Aaron) Welch both of Lafayette and Darryl (Sue) Hollenbeck of New York; mother Mary Powell of Lafayette; father Charles Powell of Washington State; siblings: Jackie Pruznak of Lafayette, Teresa Schewe of Florida, Patty (Mark) Miller of AR, and Dave (Gloria) Powell of Lafayette. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Drake, Faith, Aaron, Katy, Alex, Allison, Aidan, Tatumn and Bella.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Private family service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 with Reverend Pam Mickler officiating. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com