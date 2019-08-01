|
Ting Pao Chang
West Lafayette - Ting Pao Chang, 86, of West Lafayette, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus. Late in his life it was discovered through a Chinese Lunar Calendar conversion that his actual birthdate was May 14, 1933; but upon entry to the United States of America in 1960 he had to estimate his birthdate conversion. April 20, 1933 is listed on all of his legal documentation. He was born in Gushi, Henan Province, China.
Ting Pao graduated from National Taiwan University in 1955 and received his PhD from Purdue University in 1969.
On May 22, 1965, he married Patricia Davis in Indianapolis.
Ting Pao worked as a Hydraulic Engineer for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (1973 - 1998). He then worked as a consultant for the Indianapolis (Veolia) Water Company for about 8 years.
Ting Pao was proud of the international diversity of his family and treasured his grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking Chinese meals; watching Chinese documentaries, movies and news; and playing Mahjong with his friends. He played a harmonica that he purchased when he was a young man, and enjoyed listening to classical music and folk songs. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling to China with his wife, Patricia.
Surviving along with his wife are his children Laura E. (James) Hodges of West Lafayette, Thomas E. (Isabelle) Chang of Orlando, Marianne E. (Vince) Kong of Edison, NJ, and grandchildren Jonathan Hodges, Emily Hodges, Michael Hodges, Samuel Hodges, Maxwell Hodges, Madeline Kong, Calliope Poette-Chang, and Benjamin Kong. Also surviving is his brother Ting Ming (Wen Mei) Chang of San Diego and Ting Shuo Chang of Taipei.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. Inurnment will be at Elmdale Cemetery in Montgomery County, Indiana during Labor Day weekend. Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to https://www.apdaparkinson.org/memorial-tribute-1907d3l/ in memory of Ting Pao Chang with notification to Marianne Chang ([email protected] ). You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019