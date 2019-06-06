|
|
Tolbert James "Jim" Fritz
Frankfort - Tolbert James "Jim" Fritz, 68, a life-long Frankfort resident, passed away at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born October 13, 1950, in Lafayette, to the late Elvin L. Fritz and Lillian J. (Beard) Davy. Jim was formerly married to Carolyn Mennen; she survives.
In 1968, Jim graduated from Frankfort Senior High School and later attended Ball State University for two years. Jim served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974 during the Vietnam War and served in the Army National Guard from 1983 to 1986. Before retiring in 2013, Jim was a lead machine operator for Fairfield Manufacturing for 30 years. He attended East Side Christian Church and Frankfort Bible Holiness Church and was a member of Wabash Valley Rock and Mineral Club of Lafayette. Jim was a history buff, nature lover, and all-around outdoorsman who especially enjoyed mushroom and deer hunting; he also made jewelry and knife handles.
Jim is survived by his son, Lee D. (Allison) Fritz, of Chicago; daughter, Megan M. (Jeff) Girard, of Mesa, AZ; nine grandchildren, Emily, Kaitlyn, MaryJane, Dominic, John, Sarah, Maggie, Joseph, and James; and three brothers, Elvin L. "Fritzy" Fritz, Terry Fritz, and Cory Fritz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 1:00 p.m. to the start of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Frank Harness officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery with military graveside honors. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Clinton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019