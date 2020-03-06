Services
Tracy A. Lowery

Tracy A. Lowery Obituary
Lafayette - Tracy A. Lowery, 62, of Lafayette, passed away at 5:15 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

She was born September 25, 1957, in Kalamazoo, MI, to the late John and Ruriko (Yamasaki) Lowery. Tracy worked as a Senior Title Officer for Stallard and Schuh Title Company for several years. Tracy enjoyed her family and the companionship of her cats. Surviving is her son, Damien (Heather) Lowery of Lafayette, three brothers, Mike Lowery of Lafayette, George (Sandy) Lowery of Battle Ground, and Claude (Carol) Lowery of Indianapolis, two Granddaughters, Kerstyn and Leila Lowery and a great grandson, Kaiden Williams.

Tracy was preceded in death by her brother, John Lowery.

At Tracy's request, there will be private family services.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
