Tracy Robin (Askren) Smith Odle
Willismsport - Tracy Robin (Askren) Smith Odle, 58, Williamsport, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 7:32 a.m. from complications due to cancer and other health issues.
Tracy was born in Danville, IL, on January 20, 1962. She was the daughter of the late William J. Askren Sr. and Patricia J. (Randles) Morlan. Tracy was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1980. She later graduated from Indiana Business College.
Tracy was elected as Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Attica in 1988 and served in that capacity for 14 years. Tracy later worked for Suburban Utilities in Lafayette for 7 years; at the Windy Mill in Pine Village for 5 years and retired from C & D Technologies due to health issues.
Tracy was a member of the Moose Lodge # 1482 in Attica. She enjoyed traveling on cruises and trips to Florida and California. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. They kept her going to the very end.
She was formerly married to Robert E. "Bob" Smith who preceded her in death.
She leaves behind three children, Tyler (Spring) Smith; Travis Smith and Katelyn (Dusty Edwards) Smith, all of Williamsport; her brothers and sisters, Vickie Jordan, Attica; Valerie (David) Gray, Pine Village; William "Bill" (Cindi) Askren, Attica; Willard "Larry (Beth) Askren, Attica; Terri (David) Talbott, Attica; Robert "Bobby" (Beth) Askren, Attica; Jodi (Mike) Slager and Jeremy Askren; a grandson, Treyton Edwards; 2 granddaughters, Raylen and London Smith; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Kristina Talbott Wright.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family gravesite service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. A Celebration of Tracy's Life will be held at a future date and time to be determined.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020