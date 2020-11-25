Travis Taylor Sterrett
Lafayette - Travis Taylor Sterrett, 28, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Travis was born July 7, 1992 in Lafayette. He attended Lafayette Jefferson High School.
More than anything, Travis loved spending time with his seven-year-old son Landon. He loved cars and enjoyed fixing and building them for himself and others. Travis was a talented skateboarder and enjoyed spending time making music on his computer and fishing with Landon.
Travis is survived by his son, Landon Sterrett, father Dwayne Sterrett, mother Marlena Shoaf, step-mother Rena Sterrett, brothers, Trever and Tyler Sterrett, step-siblings Alexis, Hunter, and Nathan McBurnett. Travis was also survived by his step-grandfather Robert Johns. Travis had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him very much. He was also an uncle to Camdyn Sterrett, the child of Trever Sterrett and partner Alyssa Bridwell.
Private family services to be held at a later date.
