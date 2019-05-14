|
|
Travis Ware
Lafayette - Travis Parker Ware, 50, of Lafayette, passed Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 18, 1968 in Elwood to Ted and Susie (Chittick) Ware. He was a 1987 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. He worked for Chrysler in Kokomo and was a member of UAW Local 685.
Travis was a hard worker, an intellectual, and an animal lover. He enjoyed golfing and cruising while listening to a wide variety of music. He was known for being a storyteller and sharing laughter with his friends. He loved his children and his family.
Along with his mother, Travis is survived by his wife, Susan (DeYoung) Ware; children, Parker Jacob Ware, Holly D'Ann Ware, Ava Grace Ware; step-children, Drew and Beth Bishop; step-father, James Rigsby; siblings, Josh (Aubrey) Ware and Katie (Toby) Hamilton; step-brothers, Brad (Jennifer) and Jeff (Julie) Parker; brother-in-law, Todd DeYoung; mother of his children, Jackie Schuringa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial visitation for Travis will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel from 4-8 p.m. A private family burial will take place prior to the memorial visitation. Memorials in Travis' name may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 14, 2019