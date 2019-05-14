Services
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Ware


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Travis Ware Obituary
Travis Ware

Lafayette - Travis Parker Ware, 50, of Lafayette, passed Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 18, 1968 in Elwood to Ted and Susie (Chittick) Ware. He was a 1987 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. He worked for Chrysler in Kokomo and was a member of UAW Local 685.

Travis was a hard worker, an intellectual, and an animal lover. He enjoyed golfing and cruising while listening to a wide variety of music. He was known for being a storyteller and sharing laughter with his friends. He loved his children and his family.

Along with his mother, Travis is survived by his wife, Susan (DeYoung) Ware; children, Parker Jacob Ware, Holly D'Ann Ware, Ava Grace Ware; step-children, Drew and Beth Bishop; step-father, James Rigsby; siblings, Josh (Aubrey) Ware and Katie (Toby) Hamilton; step-brothers, Brad (Jennifer) and Jeff (Julie) Parker; brother-in-law, Todd DeYoung; mother of his children, Jackie Schuringa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial visitation for Travis will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel from 4-8 p.m. A private family burial will take place prior to the memorial visitation. Memorials in Travis' name may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now