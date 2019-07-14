Trina Mann



Lafayette - Trina Mann was a friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know her. If you needed help, Trina was there. She would travel anywhere to help family, friends, clients, or complete strangers. Trina loved Moose and Alicia unconditionally, and was always trying to make their lives as happy and complete as possible. When she found out that she had stage four lung cancer, she was determined to stay alive long enough to spend time with her grandchildren, Ella and Kynlee. She wanted the time to build lasting memories for them and for Moose and Alicia. Trina and husband Ricky had many fun times, laughs, and travels together. When asked what she most wanted to say in her obituary, she said this: "Thank you to my family, friends, and wonderful clients. No names are needed, you know who you are. Thank you for sharing my life, and for putting up with my craziness and accepting me just the way I am. My life was good because each of you touched my life. You never realized how much you helped me. It was all of you who made me who I am. I am not afraid of death. My spirit and my soul are at peace. My love to all of you."



