Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan
Lafayette - Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan, 27, Lafayette, passed away Friday night, October 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on duty. He was born April 1, 1992, in Oregon, to Peter D. and Karen (Hogston) Stephan. On December 31, 2016, he married Jessica Harper, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Bo graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in April of 2015, with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He began his career with the Indiana State Police on June 28, 2015 and graduated from the academy on November 19, 2015. Bo spent his hours off duty playing video games with his co-workers. Bo most enjoyed spending time at home with his wife and daughter. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo.
In addition to his wife, Jessica Stephan, he is survived by his daughter, Harper Stephan; parents, Dr. Peter and Karen Stephan; sisters, Shelley (Alan) Wilson and Haley (fiancé Ron Snyder) Stephan; and brothers, Jonah Stephan and Charley Treat.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastor Chris Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan and at any Old National Bank branch. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019