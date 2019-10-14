Services
Stout & Son Funeral Home
200 E Main St
Russiaville, IN 46979
(765) 883-5122
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crossroads Community Church
4254 S. 00 EW
Kokomo, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
4254 S. 00 EW
Kokomo, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trooper Stephan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan Obituary
Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan

Lafayette - Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan, 27, Lafayette, passed away Friday night, October 11, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on duty. He was born April 1, 1992, in Oregon, to Peter D. and Karen (Hogston) Stephan. On December 31, 2016, he married Jessica Harper, in Kokomo, and she survives.

Bo graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in April of 2015, with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He began his career with the Indiana State Police on June 28, 2015 and graduated from the academy on November 19, 2015. Bo spent his hours off duty playing video games with his co-workers. Bo most enjoyed spending time at home with his wife and daughter. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo.

In addition to his wife, Jessica Stephan, he is survived by his daughter, Harper Stephan; parents, Dr. Peter and Karen Stephan; sisters, Shelley (Alan) Wilson and Haley (fiancé Ron Snyder) Stephan; and brothers, Jonah Stephan and Charley Treat.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastor Chris Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/Peter Stephan and at any Old National Bank branch. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trooper's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now