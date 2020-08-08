1/1
Troy Smith
1966 - 2020
Troy Smith

Bluffton, SC - Troy Lee Smith, 54, of Bluffton, SC passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home.

Troy was born June 4, 1966 in Marion, IN, the only son of Leland D. Smith and Rita Justice Smith. He was employed by Fairfield Gear Manufacturing Co. of Lafayette, IN for 25 years and attended Grace Chapel on Hilton Head Island, SC. He enjoyed riding his Harley Low-Rider, fishing and spending time outdoors. Being from Indiana, he liked watching NASCAR and talking to older family members about his family history.

In addition to his parents, Troy is survived by his son, Travis Smith of Hilton Head; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Justice of Hilton Head; and uncle, Jeffrey Justice (Pam) of Kissimmee, FL.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 1297 S. Perry St, Attica, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
So sad to hear this. Troy was always fun to be around. He was also a great friend to my brother, Tony Bowman. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cathy Gruss
Friend
