Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Trula Skidmore Obituary
Trula Skidmore

Lafayette - Trula F. Skidmore, 87, of Quinnesec, MI passed away March 1, 2019 at the Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain, MI. Trula was born July 12, 1931 to the late Bee George and Vestie (Robertson) Treece. She was married to Kenneth Johnson and he preceded her in death in 1970, her second marriage was to Ralph Skidmore and he preceded her as well in 2005. Trula was a graduate of the 1950 Buck Creek High School. She was a key punch and computer operator for Alcoa retiring in 1971. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening and was a member of the East Tipp Baptist Church.

Surviving are her Children, a son: Steven Johnson of Roswell, NM and one daughter: Sandra (Doug) Linsmeyer of Quinnesec, MI, step daughters: Linda (Mitch) Coggin of North Veron, and Lana (Mike) Holland of Peoria, AZ. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, a sister: Doskie Estes and one brother Otis (Naomi) Treece

She is preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, sisters: Nola, Eula Pearl and Jean, brothers: Curt, Mannie and Lloyd Treece, and a infant daughter Elizabeth Johnson and step daughter Lisa Richardson.

Funeral Services to be at 1 pm March 11, 2019 and visitation one hour prior to the service at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Pastor Brad Stroetz to officiate, interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Garden. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019
