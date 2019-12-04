|
|
Tyrone Goodman
Forestville, CA - Tyrone Anthony Goodman, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep due to heart complications. He was born at the Great Lakes Naval Base, the third of six children born to Johnnie E C Goodman and Donnis Anne Goodman and raised in Lafayette. TAG or Ty was a son, brother, father, grandfather, cousin, nephew, and friend.
TAG was an active child who broke the same arm 3 times falling from a backyard apple tree. He loved the movie Billie Jack and saw that movie 30+ times. After seeing the movie he would go home and practice his karate chops on his siblings.
Tyrone had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was always helping others including family, friends and neighbors. He helped an elderly neighbor by patching together enough roofing shingles to re-roof his entire roof and keep him in his home a few more years. He made friends easily and had a circle of close friends new and old. He accepted others as they were and as a result often brought out the best in others.
Tyrone was a carpenter and wood worker. He was mechanically inclined and worked on his own vehicles & motorcycles. He was resourceful and often created something from nothing. He found his slice of paradise in an RV he worked months to remodel and locate to a friend's property among tall redwoods. He loved working with wood and often made items for friends and family like a wood dolphin he carved on the birth of his first granddaughter or the redwood slab sculpture that stands in his mother's front yard bearing his initials. Tyrone also had a green thumb and following a battle with throat cancer in 2011 legally grew marijuana. His cancer experience made him all the more generous and understanding toward others.
He is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie E C Goodman; his oldest brother, Jonathon Walter Goodman; and his beloved baby sister, Donnis Ann Goodman. He is survived by his mother, Donnis Anne Goodman; his oldest sister, Robin Goodman; two younger brothers, Bryan Scott Goodman and Ben Goodman; two adult children, Keegan Goodman and Katy (Goodman) Becker; and two beloved grandchildren, Kaia Goodman and Kane Goodman.
His youngest brother always characterized him the best… "Tyrone would give you the shirt off his back and if you needed someone to have your back he would be my first call".
Photos- the childhood photo was taken at age 5 in Lafayette and sat in a large frame in his RV beside his chair. The other photo was taken by his sister in April 2019 while celebrating his mother's 80th birthday in California.
You may leave condolences and memories of Tyrone online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019