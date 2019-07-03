Una M. (Wood) Shepard Serafine



Lafayette - Serafine, Una M (Wood) Shepard passes away Sunday, June 30 at St. Anthony Health Center. Born in Wellsburg, WV, on December 23, 1912, she was the daughter of Howard & Mayme Myers Wood. Una worked for Pillsbury Paper factory and lived a simple life, never had a driver's license. Enjoyed reading. Playing cards & baking. Her specialty was pies. She was a collector, especially cards sent to her. She was proud of her family, loved looking at pictures and telling stories of her childhood. People who met her loved her sweet personality. In her most recent months she missed & spoke about her loved ones who passed. We trust she is now with them. Surviving are three children Ray Shepard of Leesburg, FL., Sandy Tone of Ft. Wayne IN and Robert Shepard of St. Clairsville, OH, sister, Marie Lewis of Columbus, OH, seven grandchildren, several great & great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Shepard (father of children), and Sylvester Serafine, and eight siblings.



Private services to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicityfuneralcate.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019