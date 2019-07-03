Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Una Serafine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una M. Shepard (Wood) Serafine


1912 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Una M. Shepard (Wood) Serafine Obituary
Una M. (Wood) Shepard Serafine

Lafayette - Serafine, Una M (Wood) Shepard passes away Sunday, June 30 at St. Anthony Health Center. Born in Wellsburg, WV, on December 23, 1912, she was the daughter of Howard & Mayme Myers Wood. Una worked for Pillsbury Paper factory and lived a simple life, never had a driver's license. Enjoyed reading. Playing cards & baking. Her specialty was pies. She was a collector, especially cards sent to her. She was proud of her family, loved looking at pictures and telling stories of her childhood. People who met her loved her sweet personality. In her most recent months she missed & spoke about her loved ones who passed. We trust she is now with them. Surviving are three children Ray Shepard of Leesburg, FL., Sandy Tone of Ft. Wayne IN and Robert Shepard of St. Clairsville, OH, sister, Marie Lewis of Columbus, OH, seven grandchildren, several great & great-great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Shepard (father of children), and Sylvester Serafine, and eight siblings.

Private services to be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicityfuneralcate.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now