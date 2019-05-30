Services
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
Remington, IN
V. Lucille Steffen Obituary
V. Lucille Steffen

Rensselaer - V. Lucille Steffen, age 96, of Rensselaer, Indiana and most recently of Francesville, passed away May 27, 2019, at Parkview Haven in Francesville, Indiana.

Lucille was born on December 14, 1922, the daughter of Philemon L. and Ida Mae (nee Gruber) Getz. She grew up in the Remington, Indiana area, graduating from Remington High School with the Class of 1941. Lucille was employed as an IBM operator.

On October 5, 1947, Lucille married Raymond Wilson Steffen in Remington, Indiana. Raymond preceded her in death on June 25, 1996.

Lucille and Raymond lived in Elgin, Illinois from 1947-1956. They relocated to Rensselaer in 1956, opening Steffen's Jewelry where she held the title of bookkeeper until retiring in 1986.

Lucille was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Remington. She committed her life to the Lord in July, 1944 and was baptized on December 3, 1944.

Dedicated to volunteer work, Lucille became a volunteer at the Rensselaer Care Center in 1971, later becoming a member of the Rensselaer Care Center Auxiliary. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer for many years.

Surviving are six children, Wayne (Judy) Steffen of Fishers, IN, Elaine (Ted) Perry of Flushing, MI, Roger (Vicki) Steffen of Rensselaer, IN, Virgene Gabisch of Brooksville, FL, Scott (Marvella) Steffen of Morton, IL and Luann (Douglas) Pauley of Bargersville, IN; 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, her sister Marilyn (Elmer) Bahler of Wolcott, IN and two brothers, Ron (Jean) Getz of Lafayette, IN and Eldon (Charlene) Getz of Wolcott, IN.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Philemon and Ida Getz, her stepmother, Eliza Getz, two sisters, Benita Getz and Kathryn Ann Beer, a granddaughter, Katie Carter, a brother, Maurice (Eileen) Getz, and son-in-law, Mark Gabisch.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2:00 - 7:00 pm CDT. Funeral services for Lucille will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church of Remington on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:30 am EDT with Pastor Dan Kilgus officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Remington, Indiana. Memorials may be made to Parkview Haven, 101 Constitution Dr., Francesville, IN 47946.

Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 30, 2019
