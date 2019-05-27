|
|
Valena Mae Beigh
Warsaw - Valena Mae Beigh of Warsaw and Winona Lake passed away at 6:00 a.m. in her residence at age 93.
Valena was born on August 29, 1925 in Bremen to Forrest J. and Gladys Eva Ranstead. She was a 1943 graduate of Claypool High School. On February 14, 1946, Valena was united in marriage to Edwin Merl "Ed" Beigh in Warsaw. Together they shared nearly fifty-five years before his death on January 27, 2001.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Valena loved God and possessed extraordinary faith. She also loved her family, flowers and warm weather.
Having resided in Warsaw and Winona Lake for most of her life, Valena was a lifelong homemaker and seamstress who volunteered her time to many organizations, causes and individuals. She loved life and her many years of service with the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
She will be truly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, David (wife, June) Beigh of Lafayette, IN; Roger (wife, Pam) of Napa California; Karen (husband, Steve) Foster of Warsaw; Paul (wife, Arianna) Beigh of Miami, FL and Cathy (husband, Bart) Hanft of Warsaw. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ed Beigh, she was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Friends may gather with family at Trinity United Methodist Church, 832 East Center Street, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. for a time of visitation. Beginning at 11 o'clock, Pastor Ernie Troxell will officiate a funeral service which celebrates Valena's life. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Claypool. Titus Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Salvation Army, PO Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 832 East Center Street, Warsaw. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 27, 2019