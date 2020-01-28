|
Vaughn E. Amstutz
Lafayette - Vaughn E. Stutz, age 90, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. He was born in rural Allen County, near Ft. Wayne on January 31, 1929. He was the son of Delbert and Mina Amstutz. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1947. On June 18, 1949 he married Ellen Marie Hathaway. They were married 68 years until her death in February 2018. The marriage produced two sons, Allen (wife Jamie) and Harold (wife Cindy). He was preceded in death by his son, Allen; his parents; four brothers, Harry Amstutz, John Thimlar, Keith Amstutz; Robert Amstutz; and by three sisters, Beryl Howey, Bernice Stewart and Joyce Hiday. His son Harold and a sister, Elizabeth Greenwald survive along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1950 he started a 39 year career as a clerk at the Lafayette Post Office where he made many great friends. He was a life-long Cubs and Purdue fan, and enjoyed his weekly euchre games at the American Legion. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Vaughn's life on Friday, January 31 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St. Lafayette from 1:30 PM until the memorial service and eulogy 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post 11 of Lafayette. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuenralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020