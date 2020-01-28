Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaughn Amstutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaughn E. Amstutz


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaughn E. Amstutz Obituary
Vaughn E. Amstutz

Lafayette - Vaughn E. Stutz, age 90, passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020. He was born in rural Allen County, near Ft. Wayne on January 31, 1929. He was the son of Delbert and Mina Amstutz. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1947. On June 18, 1949 he married Ellen Marie Hathaway. They were married 68 years until her death in February 2018. The marriage produced two sons, Allen (wife Jamie) and Harold (wife Cindy). He was preceded in death by his son, Allen; his parents; four brothers, Harry Amstutz, John Thimlar, Keith Amstutz; Robert Amstutz; and by three sisters, Beryl Howey, Bernice Stewart and Joyce Hiday. His son Harold and a sister, Elizabeth Greenwald survive along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 1950 he started a 39 year career as a clerk at the Lafayette Post Office where he made many great friends. He was a life-long Cubs and Purdue fan, and enjoyed his weekly euchre games at the American Legion. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Vaughn's life on Friday, January 31 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St. Lafayette from 1:30 PM until the memorial service and eulogy 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post 11 of Lafayette. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuenralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaughn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now