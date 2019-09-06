|
|
Velda Deane Brooks
Indianapolis - Velda "Deane" Brooks, 97
Velda "Deane" Brooks, 97, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Hooverwood Nursing Home in Indianapolis. She was born July 23, 1922, in Lafayette, IN, to the late David and Ruth Snyder Smith. Deane graduated from Lafayette Jefferson H/S Class of 1940.Her marriage was to Ray Daniel Brooks on December 6, 1940 in Lafayette. Deane primarily worked as a home maker and lived in Lafayette for 94 years. She was a member of Congress Street Methodist Church and the church's Sew Society for more than 50 years.
Deane enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, playing the piano and the organ. In her later years she spent time on the internet, emailing and playing games on the computer.
Surviving are Son, Les (Linda) Brooks of Indianapolis, IN, granddaughter, Jennifer Brooks Orr, granddaughter, Julie Michelle Brooks, great-grandchild, Massiah Kent-Brooks, brother, Gordy Smith. Deane will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Deane was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ray D. Brooks, son, Michael Lynn Brooks, father, David Smith, mother, Ruth Smith and brother, Barney Smith.
Visitation will be one hour prior to a 10:00 am service on, Monday September 9, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Rev. Dr. Rachel Metheny officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery Lafayette, IN. In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to: Congress Street Methodist Church, 2010 Congress Street, Lafayette, IN 47905. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019