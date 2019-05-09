Velma Ann Reed



Lafayette - Velma Ann (Ringle) Reed, 93, of Lafayette, died at 12:20 AM Wednesday May 8 in Lafayette, IN. She was born Nov. 3, 1925 in Fowler, IN the daughter of the late Leo G. and Minnie (Windler) Ringle of Fowler, IN. On August 16, 1948 she married Paul R. Reed in Sacred Heart Church in Fowler. He was the son of William R. and Florence Irene (O'Neil) Reed of Kentland, IN. Velma was a waitress at Max Café, Fowler, IN and helped Paul in their business while in Fowler. They moved to Lafayette in 1953 and she was a cashier for the Kroger store in West Lafayette. In 1963 she was involved in the starting of the St. Vincent DePaul store on Wabash Avenue in Lafayette. She helped to manage and run the store for 43 years until it was closed October 14, 2006.Velma was appointed by Msgr. Fred Potthoff as the first president of the St. Mary Ladies of Charity. She was a member of both the St. Mary Cathedral Rosary Altar Society and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Velma was a recipient of the Journal & Courier GEORGE AWARD in 1973 along with her husband Paul R. Reed. Surviving is one son, Keith (Penny) Reed of Lafayette; two granddaughters, Emily Arnold (Chad) and Sara Beth Corns (Nick), all of Lafayette; and by seven great-grandchildren, Colton, Mason, Graham, Greyson, Allie, Charli and Ella. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Ringle (Sandy) and Kenny Ringle (Patricia) all of Fowler, IN and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Reed; her parents; two brothers, Herman and Vernon Ringle; and by two sisters, Pauline Robinson and Dorene Cope. Friends may call at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Monday May 13, Fr. Dominic Petan officiating, with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may best express sympathy with memorials to Lafayette Central Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Reed family. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019