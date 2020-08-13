Velma J. Sorenson
Attica - Velma J. (McClure) Sorenson, 82, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Fishers, IN, passed away in the Wellbrooke of Carmel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:10 p.m.
Velma was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on March 26, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Leonard J. McClure and Leona E. (Garbison) McClure Lewis. Velma was raised in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1956. She later moved to Boswell and Kentland, before residing in Attica in 1967. She has been a resident of Fishers since 2017.
While living in Attica, Velma formerly worked in the Attica Café. She later operated Sears & Roebuck Catalog Sales in Attica. She worked as a secretary for Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company and Warren Insurance Agency until her retirement.
Velma enjoyed numerous crafts, puzzles and coloring patterns. She was passionate about her collection of buttons, jewelry, dolls and collectable treasures. Velma never met a stranger and loved making new friends. Family and friends were a very important part in her life. Her most cherished times were spent with her grandchildren and grandpups.
She leaves behind her two children, Mike (Lisa) Sorenson, Bloomington, IN and Connie (Steve) Wilkey, Fishers, IN; four grandchildren, Brent (Brooke) Sorenson, Kara (Matt) Nelson, Kylie (Quinton) Miller and Connor Wilkey; four great-grandchildren, Emme, Bowen, Anna and Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Kenneth Lewis along with two step-brothers, Terry and Kerry Lewis.
A private memorial gravesite service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
