Velvia Carolyn Baker
Velvia Carolyn Baker

Goodland - Velvia Carolyn Baker, 78, of Goodland, Indiana. Passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in her home in Goodland, IN. She was born June 24, 1942, in Williamsport, IN to the late Hugh H. and Kitty Clarine Burton Prather. Carolyn worked for Better Coil & Transformer, Goodland, IN In 1959 in Fowler, IN she married Morris Baker, and they divorced in 1989.

She was a member of the Goodland Community Church.

She is survived by her companion, Leon Winfield, one son Larry H. Baker. (wife, Michele), Rensselaer, IN and grandmother of Britney Baker, also survived by 2 sisters, Darla Rose Sigo, (husband, Jim), Lafayette, Ind, and Barbara Jean Pruitt, Kentland, IN, preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Orville Hugh Prather.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 am (CST), at the Goodland Community Church, Goodland, IN with funeral service at ll:00 am (CST), with Richard E. Gerts. officiating. Due to COVID-19. everyone is required to wear a mask and keep your distance, at least 6 feet apart. Please come in casual clothing. Memorials may be given in her name to either the Humane Society or the charity of choice. The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
