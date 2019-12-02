|
|
Vera Epperson
Vera Eileen Epperson, 93, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by her family.
Vera was born November 24, 1926 in Hoopeston, Illinois to the late Claude and Esta (Goodner) Bannon. She was married to Robert E. Epperson, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2011.
She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Purdue for many years. She was extremely involved in the community. She served on the board of the Lucille Raines Residence in Indianapolis, volunteered and supported the Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette, and was an officer of the United Methodist Women. Vera enjoyed crafts, including sewing stuffed Teddy Bears, for which she won awards at the Indiana State Fair. In addition, she enjoyed card stamping and taught a class in the art at Cumberland Pointe. She enjoyed candy-making and baking and was well known for her wedding cakes. She was loved and cherished by her family and many friends and will be deeply missed.
Vera is survived by her children, Donna (Kenneth) Burdzinski of Hudson, Florida, John (Susan Rowinski) Epperson of San Mateo, California, Jim (Chris Adams) Epperson of Kokomo, and Mary Faythe Epperson of Lafayette; grandchildren, Kristen (Jeff) Sutton and Zachary Epperson; great-grandchild, Alexis; niece, Nancy Quick; and nephews, Terry and Doug Curley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Doris Curley.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Cumberland Point Healthcare Chapel, 1051 Cumberland, West Lafayette, 47906. After services, a visitation will follow from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 North 9th, Lafayette. In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019