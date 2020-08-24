Vera Lewis
Vera Vaughn Lewis, 92, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Delphi.
She was born September 23, 1927 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Thomas Edwin and Maude Bell (Smith) Marsh. She was a 1946 graduate of Wea High School.
On August 11, 1951 she married Richard A. Lewis in Paoli, IN. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1994.
Vera was a Homemaker and member of the Red Hats Society. She enjoyed traveling with her friend Betty Jo all over Indiana, New York, Washington D.C., and Branson, MO many times. She was an avid antique collector and had an antique store for many years.
Suriviving are her children: Tom (Nancy) Lewis of Monticello, Pam (Tom) Hall of Delphi, and Janice Mackey of Lafayette; grandchildren: Bret Hall, Chris Allen, Katie Bicknell and Regina Lewis. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Richard, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held 10 - 11am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Julie Pope officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford West Cemetery - Indiana State HWY 352, Oxford, IN, 47971. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com