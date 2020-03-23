|
Vera Mae Van Hook
Lafayette - Vera M. Van Hook, 85, of Lafayette, died at 8:35 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Aster Place Assisted Living, 741 Park East Blvd., surrounded by her three daughters.
She was born April 15, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of the late Emil O. Handel and Violet R. Oneyear Handel. After graduating from Dubuque High School, she served in the Navy from 1952 to 1954 where she met her late husband Bobby D. Van Hook. They married on September 25, 1954 in Dubuque, Iowa.
After being a stay at home mom for many years, Vera worked for the Lafayette School Corporation for ten years as a secretary and receptionist spending her last working years at Sunnyside Middle School. She loved reading, gardening, puzzles, various crafts and needle work but had a special passion for playing the organ. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Stroke Club and a longtime volunteer for It's My Closet. She was especially proud of being recognized for her military service as part of the April 2013 Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington D.C.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Linville of Lafayette (husband: Michael), Patricia Doelling of Westminster, CO (husband: Bruce) and Lora Baker of Aurora, CO (husband: John). Also surviving are three grandchildren, Ashlynn Elliott of Lafayette (husband: Thomas) Chase Doelling of Westminster, CO (wife: Kady) and Cameron Doelling of Scottsdale, AZ and two great grandchildren, Alexandria Elliott and Abigale Doelling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Bob, and three brothers, Ervin, Wayne and Roger Handel.
Vera's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Aster Place Assisted Living for all the love and care provided to Vera during her 3 years as a resident, but especially for the last two weeks at the end of her life.
Due to Coronavirus there will be no visitation, just a private service for the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , Riley Children's Hospital or Almost Home Humane Society. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020