Verna C. Blessing
Lapel - Verna C. Blessing, 77, Lapel, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Rawlins House in Pendleton following a extended illness.
She was born on March 17, 1942, in Lafayette, Indiana to Gifford Reeves and Meredith (Spidel) Reeves.
Verna was graduated from Southwestern High School, in Lafayette, Indiana.
Verna enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
She retired as a legal Secretary for Aetna Insurance Company.
She is survived by her son, Chris Blessing of Lapel; daughter, Susan Blessing of Anderson; brother Ed Reeves of Westpoint; grandchildren, Ashley Peckens of Lapel, Autumn Delay of Pendleton, and Kelsey Blessing of Lapel; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents.
Verna's wishes were to be cremated and have private services at a later date.
Services have been entrusted to the Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, Lapel, Indiana
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019