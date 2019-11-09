Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Dewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna M. Dewing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna M. Dewing Obituary
Verna M. Dewing

Kentland - Verna M. Dewing, 88, of Kentland, IN passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Resident Home, Watseka, IL.

She was born June 21, 1931 in Watseka, IL to the late William and Mildred McIntosh Ewen. She was a graduate of the Sheldon High School, Sheldon, IL class of 1949, and enjoyed sewing, reading and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. On January 26, 1952 in Sheldon, IL she married Donald J. Dewing and he preceded her in death November 14, 2014 in Danville, IL.

Verna is survived by one daughter Mary Burris, (husband, Charles) Roanoke, IN and two sons Robert Dewing, (wife, Sharon), Kentland, IN and James Dewing, (wife, Deb), Earl Park, IN, grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 3, preceded in death by two brothers and 2 sisters.

She was a member of the Covenant Federated Church, Kentland, IN, Women's Christian Association, Northwest Jefferson Home Extention, and Phythan Sisters.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. (CST) at the Covenant Federated Church, Kentland, IN. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) at the church, with Rev Wayne Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, IN. Memorials may be given in her name to the Covenant Federated Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -