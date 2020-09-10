1/1
Verna M. Pedro
1939 - 2020
Verna M. Pedro

West Lafayette - Verna M. Pedro, 81, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Care. She was born September 7, 1939, in Bloomfield, to the late Chester and Mildred (Price) Sarver.

Verna graduated from Bloomfield High School and she married James L. Pedro and he preceded her in death in 1962. Verna had a home daycare business for 25 years in Lafayette before retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed reading, genealogy, and spending time with family.

Surviving is her son Phillip (Wendy) Pedro of Clemmons, NC, grandchildren Holli, Jeremy, Samuel, Mallory, Cory, Ashley, Cassidy, great grandchildren Jonathan David, Chase, Zoey, Silas, and Payton.

Also surviving are her siblings Joseph (Jane) Sarver of Bloomfield, Brad Sarver of Indianapolis and Carol (Ray) Roberts of Ellettsville.

Verna was preceded in death by her son Darl Pedro and daughter Marci Riecken.

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Bloomington, 1710 N Kinser Pike, Bloomington, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Holiday Inn Bloomington
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
